CHESTERLAND, Ohio (WJW) — An Ohio church says it was vandalized on Friday ahead of its drag show brunch and story hour planned for April 1.

The Community Church of Chesterland said in a press release that its sign was destroyed by Molotov cocktails leaving minimal damage to the church, which was unoccupied at the time, and no injuries.

“Despite the minimal damage, the church is taking extraordinary security precautions ahead of the planned protest scheduled for April 1 and services will resume as scheduled,” the church said.

Also, a sign that usually hangs in the front portion of the church was smashed with a sledgehammer.

“That kind of violence is pitiful. There are people who say, ‘think of the children, think of the children.’ Well, children go here. We have a preschool here,” said Pastor Jess Peacock.

The drag brunch portion of the sold-out event will be held at a restaurant in Chardon Square, Element 41, for anyone 18 years of age or older. An afternoon drag story hour, held at the Community Church of Chesterland and open to children, will follow the brunch.

The church is accepting donations for LGBTQ+ programs here.

Local law enforcement is investigating the vandalism.