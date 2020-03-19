Ohio Chief Justice urges release of those in jail vulnerable to coronavirus

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Ohio Chief Justice Maureen O’Connor stated that jails should look at those who are most vulnerable to the COVID-19 coronavirus for a possible safe release.

During a news conference with Ohio Governor Mike DeWine, O’Connor hit several recommendations to courts in order to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Among those recommendations was the release of anyone in jail who may be vulnerable to the virus.

“I urge judges to use their discretion to release people held in jail, and release incarcerated individuals, who are in a high-risk category for being infected with the virus,” O’Connor stated.

O’Connor said an assessment should be done if the individuals can safely be released, given the fact of their age, and other health conditions.

O’Connor continue to say the court will work with the state government to address any future emergencies such as the one being seen in regards to the coronavirus.

To hear O’Connor’s other recommendations, watch the videos above.