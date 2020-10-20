Ohio BWC moves to send employers up to $1.5 billion in dividends to help during pandemic

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) — The Ohio Bureau of Workers’ Compensation Board of Directors approved a proposal from Gov. Mike DeWine asking them to send Ohio employers up to $1.5 billion in dividends to ease the impact of COVID-19.

BWC will start sending checks to up to 200,000 private and public employers in its system as early as late October, after it applies the dividend to any unpaid balances.

“Thank you to the BWC Board of Directors for approving a second round of dividends for Ohio employers,” said DeWine. “The pandemic continues to impact businesses across Ohio, and we hope that this next round of dividends provides financial relief.”

Ohio BWC said that the dividend equals 100% of the premium employers paid in policy year 2019.

“We’re grateful our strong fiscal position allows us to assist our business community during these unprecedented times,” said BWC Administrator/CEO Stephanie McCloud. “However, this means in all likelihood we will not issue a dividend in 2021.”

Of BWC’s $1.54 billion dividend in April, $1.35 billion went to private employers and $184 million went to local government taxing districts, such as counties, cities, townships and school districts.