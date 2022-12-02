Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — An Ohio business owner has been ordered to pay a total restitution of $25,460.87 after pleading guilty to fraud.

On Nov. 10, Josh Bailey of Columbus pleaded guilty to one count of workers’ compensation fraud and was ordered to pay $25,460.87 to the Bureau of Workers’ Compensation, according to a release.

The BWC’s Special Investigations Unit opened an investigation into Bailey after finding an address and phone number linking him to a business named J and J Roofing. During the review, SIU found three active business registrations listed for Bailey.

Through surveillance and interviews, SIU confirmed Bailey operated and engaged in physical work activities for his business, Bailey’s Home Repair, while receiving Temporary Total Disability benefits from BWC.

After paying $10,000 toward his restitution, Judge Kim Brown found Bailey guilty and proceeded to sentencing, the release states.

Judge Brown ordered Davis to pay the remaining balance of restitution totaling $15,460.87 to BWC and sentenced him to six months of probation.