DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine has signed the state’s budget for the next two years into law, saying it focuses on new opportunities for jobs and economic development, education initiatives and support for mothers and children.

The budget has raised the base pay for Ohio teachers from $30,000 to $35,000. Additionally, it has pledged more than one billion dollars to public education and draws new guidelines for the state’s school voucher program.

However, the budget is leaving education leaders in the state divided on whether this plan is the best path forward.

Scott DiMauro, president of the Ohio Education Association. said that while there are pros to the new budget, such as $500 million going towards public schools’ baseline education, there are some questionable aspects as well.

“This was a mixed budget, but this expansion of vouchers to people, even including millionaires, really was something that puts a damper on the whole thing overall,” Scott DiMauro of the Ohio Education Association said.

“You have to ask the question, why is it that people who have already been sending their kids to private schools need a subsidy from the state of Ohio, essentially a government handout to reward them for their choice?”

With the new Ohio budget, a family of four making $135,000 a year qualifies for a full scholarship to a private or parochial school. That’s 450 percent of the federal poverty level, according to the Ohio Capital Journal.

Every student in the state will be eligible for a scholarship that pays at least 10 percent of the maximum scholarship, no matter what the family makes each year, which is something Dayton Christian School leaders say parents have been asking for and helps all students regardless of economic status.

“I don’t think it’s necessarily about rich or poor, because up to a couple of years ago, the focus of the voucher system was actually to get students out of low performing districts,” Matt Baker, head school at Dayton Christian, said.

“Some of those in lower socio-economic areas into different entities that are performing higher. Now they’ve just expanded that, giving parents more opportunity, more choice to use their dollars where they see fit.”

With the expansion of the voucher program, private schools say they are awaiting the full details on how this expansion will work and when exactly it will take effect.