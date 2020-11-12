Ohio breaks another single-day case record, 68 counties now in the red

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) — Gov. Mike DeWine held his traditional briefing Thursday from his home in Cedarville, echoing much of what he said in Wednesday’s statewide address — Ohio is going in the wrong direction and everyone needs to follow COVID-19 guidelines.

“Today’s daily numbers continue our growing trend topping 7,000 cases reported since yesterday. Another one-day record. We also have our second highest day of hospital admissions with 268 people getting admitted to the hospital,” said DeWine.

Ohio is also seeing a growing trend of patients visiting emergency rooms with concerns about either having COVID-19 or actively showing symptoms of the virus. One of the below charts shows a matching trend line for patients being diagnosed with the coronavirus.

Data provided by the Ohio Department of Health. (ODH)

“I often hear people say that the increase in cases is because we are doing more testing. As you can see from [the chart below], our testing has increased but our cases have spiked dramatically—almost four times the amount of our testing increase,” said DeWine.

As of Thursday, 68 of Ohio’s 88 counties are now at a “Level 3 Public Emergency.” At this time there are no counties approaching purple but every county exceeds the CDC’s threshold for high incidences of COVID-19. DeWine said that even the lowest county is almost double the threshold.

Twelve counties are now moving into the red, eight of which have not been red before:

Brown

Delaware

Erie

Hancock

Jackson

Know

Miami

Paulding

Seneca

Shelby

Williams

Wood