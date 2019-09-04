1  of  2
Live Now
Opening statements in Brooke Skylar Richardson case Florida feeling the impact as Hurricane Dorian heads north

Ohio Boy Scout leader admits to pornography, exploitation charges

Ohio

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Boy Scouts_274104

CLEVELAND (AP) — A Boy Scout leader accused of recording boys changing clothes at a pool and inside teepees at an Ohio scout reservation has pleaded guilty to pornography and child exploitation charges.

Federal prosecutors say 39-year-old Thomas Close of Shelby faces up to 33 years in prison after pleading guilty Tuesday.

Investigators say Close recorded boys at a YMCA, his home bathroom and the scout reservation.

An affidavit submitted by a Homeland Security investigator indicated that Close acknowledged filming boys between 2011 and 2018.

The Boy Scouts of America’s Lake Erie Council in northern Ohio has said it cooperated with investigators and banned Close from future participation with the group.

A message seeking comment was left with his attorney.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple-350x50 news-app-download-android-350x50

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Tornado Recovery

Helpful Resources

Latest Video on WDTN.com

More Latest Video

Only on WDTN.com | Phil Wiedenheft

More profile-65422

Trending Stories

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS