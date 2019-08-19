Ohio boy donates all $15k in fair winnings to St. Jude Children’s Hospital

Ohio

by: NBC4 Staff

Posted: / Updated:

(Photo courtesy Western Reserve Schools/Facebook)

HURON COUNTY, OH (WCMH) — A boy in Huron County donated all his winnings from a local fair to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital. 

According to a Facebook post by Western Reserve Schools, 7th grader Diesel Pippert won $15,000 in livestock premiums during the Huron County fair.  

Good afternoon, Western Reserve! A young man lives amongst us who should be an example to us all. WR 7th grader Diesel…

Posted by Western Reserve Schools on Saturday, August 17, 2019

Diesel then did something that has some people calling him a hero.  

He donated every bit of his winnings to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.  

“His donation of $15,000 will help to find cures for young children and save lives,” the Facebook post reads.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

