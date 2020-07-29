Ohio Board of Pharmacy prohibits selling, dispensing of hydroxychloroquine to treat coronavirus

FILE – This Monday, April 6, 2020 file photo shows an arrangement of hydroxychloroquine pills in Las Vegas. On Tuesday, June 2, 2020, concerns are mounting about studies in two influential medical journals on drugs used in people with coronavirus, including one that led multiple countries to stop testing a malaria pill. (AP Photo/John Locher,File)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) – A rule going into effect on July 30 from the State of Ohio Board of Pharmacy will prohibit all terminal distributors from selling or dispensing hydroxychloroquine and chloroquine for the treatment and prevention of COVID-19.

The rule replaces the previous emergency rule allowing pharmacies to dispense 14-day supplies to COVID-19 patients and all approvals for the use of the medications made under that rule will no longer be applicable.

The new rule does not apply to board-approved clinical trials and does not apply to prescriptions used to treat conditions other than COVID-19.

It states:

4729:5-5-21 Prescription requirements for chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine. (A) No prescription for chloroquine or hydroxychloroquine may be dispensed by a pharmacist or sold at retail by a licensed terminal distributor of dangerous drugs, including prescriptions for patients residing in Ohio dispensed or sold at retail by nonresident terminal distributors of dangerous drugs as defined in rule 4729:5-8-01 of the Administrative Code, unless the prescription bears a written diagnosis code from the prescriber or a statement indicating its veterinary medical purpose.

(B) Except as provided in paragraph (C) of this rule, prescriptions issued for chloroquine or

hydroxychloroquine for prophylactic use related to COVID-19 or for the treatment of COVID-19 are strictly prohibited unless otherwise approved by the board’s executive director in consultation with the board president, at which time a resolution shall issue. Upon the effective date of this rule, all previous approvals for the use of chloroquine or hydroxychloroquine shall be deemed void and must be approved using the process outlined in this paragraph.

(C) The prohibition in paragraph (B) of this rule does not apply to prescriptions issued as part of a documented institutional review board-approved clinical trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy of the drugs to treat COVID-19. Prescriptions must include documentation that the patient is enrolled in a clinical trial.

(D) Paragraphs (B) and (C) of this rule shall also apply to medication orders and outpatient

prescriptions dispensed by institutional pharmacies as defined in agency 4729 of the Administrative Code. State of Ohio Board of Pharmacy

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration recently revoked its authorization of emergency use of the drug for COVID-19 due to a lack of benefit and the risks of serious side effects.