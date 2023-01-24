COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Bureau of Motor Vehicles experienced a statewide outage of all systems, internal and online.

According to a social media post, the BMV is reported that before noon on Tuesday, “All systems are currently down statewide. We apologize for any inconvenience. We will update when the system is back up and running.” The outage lasted a couple of hours and the BMV confirmed systems were up and running at around 1:40 this afternoon

Lindsey Bohrer, a BMV spokesperson, said the outage was a state issue and that the Department of Administrative Services was working on the issue. All systems in every BMV branch as well as online functions, such as renewing a drivers license or vehicle registration, were affected by the outage.