COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW)– The Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles launched self-service kiosks on Wednesday.

Ohio Lt. Gov. Jon Husted was in Fairfield to discuss BMV Express, which allows drivers to quickly get a new vehicle registration card or license plate renewal. The average transaction takes less than 2 minutes, according to the BMV.

Lt. Governor @JonHusted is in Fairfield this morning with the @Ohio_BMV, @meijer, and Intellectual Technology, Inc. to announce the launch of new BMV Express self-service kiosks to better serve Ohio drivers. pic.twitter.com/nNEYCu4YBT — Lt. Governor Jon Husted (@LtGovHusted) October 13, 2021

Right now, there are just nine kiosks, including three in Columbus and four inside Meijer stores.