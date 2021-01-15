Ohio BMV awarded $112K to create open vehicle recall notification system

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WDTN) – Senator Sherrod Brown announced Friday that the Department of Transportation (DOT) awarded the Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles (BMV) $112,006 to create and maintain a system to notify drivers of open vehicle recalls.

Officials say the new process will help ensure vehicle owners and lessees are made aware of safety recalls and help the BMV closely monitor open and closed recalls.

“We know it’s often hard to understand open vehicle recall notices and drivers may not receive these notifications for a number of reasons,” said Brown. “These funds will help the Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles keep our roads safer by ensuring Ohioans can easily find out the recall status of their vehicles during the vehicle registration process.”

The funds for this project are a part of the DOT National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s State Notification to Consumers of Motor Vehicle Recall Status program.