Ohio BMV awarded $1.3 million by USDOT to continue vehicle recall notifications

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) — The U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) awarded Ohio a total of $1.3 million to continue its vehicle recall notification to protect customers.

The Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles (BMV) was one of the first state’s to launch a vehicle safety recall notification program in January 2020 — this program used the state’s vehicle registration renewal process.

“Securing this grant allows us to enhance and improve this important consumer protection element,” said BMV Registrar Charles Norman. “Being made aware of an open recall is a significant step toward maintaining a safe vehicle, and ultimately safer roads. We are proud of our strong commitment to both safety and innovative customer service. Ohio’s recall notification program is evidence of that continued commitment.”

According to NHTSA, there were 966 safety recalls impacting more than 53 million vehicles and motor vehicle equipment across the country in 2019. Despite recall notices and public warnings, NHTSA estimates that 25 percent of recalled vehicles still go unrepaired.