Ohio BMV adds new print-on-demand tags to online services

COLUMBUS, OH, (WOWK) – The Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles (BMV) has released a new print-on-demand temporary tag through their expanded online service.

According to BMV officials, this service will allow customers to print their temporary tags for their vehicles without going to a Deputy Registrar.

The service will allow new residents who are in the process of obtaining an Ohio title, people who purchased vehicles through private sales or through a dealer that does not sell temporary tags to receive new temporary tags with ease.

BMV Officials say customers can place their order for the temporary tag and complete the payment through OPLATES.com. Customers will be able to utilize all 45 days of the temporary tag by printing the temporary tag numbers, and will not lose time through the mailing process.

Officials want to remind customers to put the temporary tag in their back window or to place it in a plastic sleeve in the license plate bracket to protect it from the elements.

The BMV has expanded many of its services online through its Online Services for convenience end eliminated the need to visit the BMV.

Additionally, if your license, ID card, or vehicle registration (including your plates and stickers) expired on or after March 9, 2020, BMV officials say your expiration date has been automatically extended until 90 days after the state of emergency ends or until December 1, 2020.

The new print-on-demand temporary tags are being issued at most dealerships.

The Deputy Registrar locations in Ohio will continue to issue cardboard temporary tags until January 2021.