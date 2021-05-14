Ohio Bishops: In-person Mass to resume June 5 & 6 following changes to health orders

CINCINNATI, Ohio (WDTN) — The Ohio Bishops and Archdiocese of Cincinnati announced the Sunday Mass requirement will resume June 5 and 6.

With the sudden lifting of the requirement, churches say they still plan to prioritize safety of their congregation.

The obligation to attend catholic mass was put on pause during most of the pandemic. Now, the Ohio Bishops say it’s time to move forward and bring people back to church. Those who are sick, immuno-compromised or have a significant fear of contracting COVID-19 are exempted from attending.

Father Satish Joseph said Our Lady of the Immaculate Conception church will follow what the state and CDC recommends, but understands that not everyone will be ready for all restrictions to be lifted.

Joseph said the church plans to keep a section available for people who prefer to socially distance and keep their masks on. The church isn’t likely to bring back the communion cup or the holy water fount for the time being.

“We will move forward with faith in God and also faith in science. Bring all that together and make our church worship as close as what it was prior to the beginning of the pandemic,” said Joseph.

Our Lady of the Immaculate Conception will continue to live stream their weekly services, but the Ohio Bishops say this does not replace attending church if it is possible to attend in-person.