COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio villages, cities and other local governments would be prohibited from banning AirBNB-style short-term rental units in their communities, under proposed GOP legislation meant to create state-wide uniformity on the issue.

Short-term rental options such as AirBNB, bed and breakfasts, vacation stay company VRBO and others help boost local economies via taxes and visitors to restaurants and events, said co-sponsor Rep. Sarah Fowler Arthur, a Republican from Ashtabula in northeastern Ohio.

Arthur said the measure protects the rights of private property owners while allowing local governments to enforce public health, fire, traffic and other codes.

The bill “establishes parity across the state while protecting Ohio’s entrepreneurs and small business owners,” Fowler told the House State and Local Government Committee last month.

The Ohio Chamber of Commerce and multiple short-term rental owners support the measure. The Ohio Municipal League opposes it, saying the legislation violates constitutional home rule powers.