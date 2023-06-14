COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio lawmakers are considering legislation that would create harsher penalties for those who assault sports officials.

This week, House Bill 139 had its second hearing in front of the House Criminal Justice Committee.

Wiley Butler hopes the bill eventually becomes law.

“There needs to be repercussions behind assaulting someone that’s basically volunteering their time,” Butler said. “We get paid a little bit, but we’re volunteering our time because of the love of the game.”

Butler has played softball for decades. He has also been an umpire for 17 years. That was until he was attacked in April while working a Columbus adult rec league game at Berliner Park.

“That part of the love of the game went out the window, period,” he said. “It changed my life forever.”

At Tuesday’s committee hearing at the Ohio Statehouse, 13 people signed up to speak about the proposed legislation; all of them supported the bill. Butler was one of those people to speak, as was John Graceffo, his attorney.

“Perhaps, in the future, it would act as a deterrent to anybody who thinks it’s a good idea to do what he did or even be verbally abusive,” Graceffo said. “We want everyone to have a safe, fun environment and, too often, it gets out of hand.”

The legislation would increase the penalties if the victim was serving in a sports officiating role at the time of the incident or an assault happened as retaliation for something that happened during a game. Under the bill, the assault would become a felony if the suspect has a prior conviction for the same crime. It would also mandate 40 hours of community service and a $1,500 fine for those convicted.

“To me, it’s about making an example of this is behavior that will not be tolerated,” Butler said.

A committee member questioned whether this legislation would change peoples’ behavior and prevent future assaults, based on current enforcement.