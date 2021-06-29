Ohio bill to prohibit mandatory vaccinations in public schools

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) — Ohio legislation is moving forward on a GOP bill that would prohibit mandatory vaccinations in public schools and colleges.

With the approval in both Ohio Senate and Ohio House of Representatives, the bill now lands on Gov. Mike DeWine’s desk for his consideration.

House Bill 244 says that public schools and colleges cannot require someone to receive a vaccine that has not been fully approved by United States Food and Drug administration.

It also says public schools and colleges cannot discriminate against someone who has not gotten the vaccine by requiring them to do activities that differ from those who have been vaccinated.

The bill, seen below, also says this ban doesn’t apply to hospitals owned or operated by a state institution of higher education.

