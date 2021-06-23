Ohio bill legalizing student athlete compensation moves on to House floor

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) – Ohio’s Senate Bill 187, sponsored by State Senator Niraj Antani (R-Miamisburg), passed out of the House State and Local Government Committee with a 13-1 vote.

The bill is scheduled for a full House floor vote Thursday. SB 187 would legalize college athletes earning compensation from their name, image and likeness. The bill would prohibit any college, university or intercollegiate athletic association from preventing a student from participating in athletics or otherwise punishing them as a result of earning this compensation.

Under the bill, student athletes would be permitted to obtain professional representation and enter into contracts for endorsements. The student would required to inform their college or university of contracts they enter into.

“I am grateful to the House State and Local Government Committee for their vote to pass this bill that will help so many student athletes,” Antani said. “We are so close now to getting this life changing bill into law.”

The bill does not require universities to enable these opportunities for their athletes and athletes will be prohibited from entering into contracts where they will be associated with marijuana, alcohol, tobacco or casinos.