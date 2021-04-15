Ohio Benefits system will be unavailable statewide starting April 22

The Ohio Benefits system that manages food, cash and Medicaid benefits will be unavailable statewide due to a system upgrade Thursday, April 22, at 3 p.m. to a tentative Tuesday, April 27, at 8 a.m.

Montgomery County’s Family Assistance Division operations will be limited due to not having access to the eligibility determination system. The County Shared Services line will be down, so family assistance professionals will not be able to process applications and renewals or to answer questions.

Staff will not be able to:

Determine eligibility or process authorizations on any food, cash or medical benefit applications

View case details, demographics, benefit amounts or issuance details

Assist with case specific questions

Make changes to existing cases or benefits

Officials said those who need to apply, recertify or renew benefits for cash, food or Medicaid assistance during that time can submit a paper application.

Applications and documents can be submitted via: