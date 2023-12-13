With holiday festivities on the horizon, it is only a matter of time before Santa Claus is accredited another year of gift giving, but when does the cheer of “ho, ho, ho” wear off?

According to a study by BetCarolina.com, Ohio residents stop believing in Santa at around eight and a half years old. Out of all 50 states recorded in the survey, that is the ninth earliest age.

Despite this, Ohioans are generally more excited about having a snowy Christmas day, an ideal image of the holiday based on the yearly Christmas specials that air throughout the season. According to the same survey, 71% of Ohio respondents prefer a “white Christmas.”

Below is a list of the 10 states with residents who stopped believing in Santa the earliest. (Surely this is an infamous list for readers in the North Pole.)

Oregon 7.58 Minnesota 7.94 Oklahoma 8.09 Alaska 8.11 Washington 8.25 Alabama 8.29 Arkansas 8.50 Illinois 8.52 Ohio 8.53 New Jersey 8.55 Data provided by BetCarolina.com.