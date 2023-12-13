With holiday festivities on the horizon, it is only a matter of time before Santa Claus is accredited another year of gift giving, but when does the cheer of “ho, ho, ho” wear off?
According to a study by BetCarolina.com, Ohio residents stop believing in Santa at around eight and a half years old. Out of all 50 states recorded in the survey, that is the ninth earliest age.
Despite this, Ohioans are generally more excited about having a snowy Christmas day, an ideal image of the holiday based on the yearly Christmas specials that air throughout the season. According to the same survey, 71% of Ohio respondents prefer a “white Christmas.”
Below is a list of the 10 states with residents who stopped believing in Santa the earliest. (Surely this is an infamous list for readers in the North Pole.)
|Oregon
|7.58
|Minnesota
|7.94
|Oklahoma
|8.09
|Alaska
|8.11
|Washington
|8.25
|Alabama
|8.29
|Arkansas
|8.50
|Illinois
|8.52
|Ohio
|8.53
|New Jersey
|8.55