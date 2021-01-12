Ohio begins wrapping up Phase 1A to focus on Phase 1B of vaccine distribution efforts

CEDARVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) — The state of Ohio is currently experiencing a scarcity of the coronavirus vaccine, the governor said, with just 100,000 new doses coming Monday for roughly 420,000 people eligible in Phase 1B.
Governor Mike DeWine also announced that hospitals, who have been vaccinating their medical personnel as part of Phase 1A, much finish this process by midnight Sunday, Jan. 17, so the focus can shift to older Ohioans that Monday.
“Local health departments, emergency management agencies, and providers in each county will notify the media tomorrow or Thursday about the process residents can use to be vaccinated in their counties — times, locations, etc.,” DeWine said.
He said people should expect the process to look different depending on the provider. Some may hold walk up clinics, others may take appointments. Each provider will be able to decide what works best for them.
The Ohio Department of Health will post information here about what providers are being allocated vaccinations the first week of Phase 1B. Ohioans will be able to search the dashboard by zip code and by county.
The site will also show which providers have been allotted doses of the vaccine but it will not update in real-time. DeWine urges anyone interested to reach out to each provider to get the latest information on the availability of their vaccine allotment.
