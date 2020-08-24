Ohio begins testing assisted living staff, residents to curb spread of COVID-19

The state’s new initiative to have staff members and residents at all Ohio assisted living facilities tested for COVID-19 begins Monday, Aug. 24.

The baseline saliva tests will come free of charge, are minimally invasive and typically results are available within 48 hours.

This comes after the U.S. saw nearly an 80 percent jump in cases at nursing homes over the summer. According to the COVID Tracking Project, assisted care facilities account for less than 1 percent of the population but 40 percent of COVID-19 deaths.

Gov. Mike DeWine said that this additional testing will give public health the opportunity to perform contact tracing earlier on, which could help prevent more coronavirus cases.

The governor also announced senior centers and adult day centers may reopen Sept. 21 at reduced capacity. He did not give any specific guidelines but says those will be issued in the coming days.