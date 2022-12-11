Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

CAMPBELL, Ohio (WKBN) — A bar in Ohio is doing its part to help children have a happy holiday season.

Tavern 26 on 12th Street held a toy drive Saturday. Proceeds from the drive went towards the Lighting the Way Foundation, which helps needy children in the area.

Families who stopped in dropped off an unwrapped toy and also got to meet Santa Claus.

Santa and Mrs. Claus — Dan and Kayla Billock — say they enjoy helping the community of Campbell.

“We’d like to support the local community. We have a food box in front of our house, too,” Dan Billock says.

“We love Campbell. Campbell is a great place to be raised,” Kayla Billock says.

The Billocks say the Lighting the Way Foundation will give away the toys for the children Sunday.