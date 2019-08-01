Ohio bank robber uses demand note with name, address

CLEVELAND (WJW) – A bank robber in Cleveland apparently didn’t mind if police knew who he was after handing a teller a note with his name and address on it as he was robbing the bank.

The incident happened just after 11 am on Monday at a U.S. Bank branch on Euclid Ave. in Cleveland.

“When the teller took the note and looked at it and looked at the other side, she saw his name, he had used a note that he had used earlier at the BMV and it had his name on it,” Vicki Anderson, special agent of Cleveland FBI, said.

Michael Harrell, 54, allegedly wrote the demand note on the back of a document from the Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles, complete with his name and address. Investigators say the teller was stunned.

“She actually even referred to him as Michael, gave him the money and called him Michael and then notified law enforcement,” Anderson said.

The Cleveland office of the FBI says this is not the first time that a bank robber has left an incriminating piece of evidence at the scene. But in each case, it makes the job of finding the suspect a lot easier.

“We’ve had individuals drop things on the way out the door that they didn’t intend to obviously,” Anderson said. “We’ve had individuals drop cell phones that have all their identifying information in it. A lot of times, we’re sending out pictures, we have no idea who this person could be or what part of town they could be from, and when you present a note that has your name already on it and address, it helps law enforcement tremendously.”

Even with a name and address though, police haven’t been able to find Harrell yet.

