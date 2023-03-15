COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A Cleveland bagel shop is almost ready to serve its breakfast sandwiches and bagel burgers to hungry Columbus customers.

Cocky’s Bagels is opening its first Columbus location this spring. The Cleveland bagel mongers will set up shop on North High Street in the University District, blocks away from Ohio State’s campus.

Known for its all-day breakfast sandwiches and loaded lunch and dinner options, Cocky’s has more than nine bagel flavors to choose from, from the classic everything to maple French toast and jalapeno cheddar. For customers with dietary restrictions, the restaurant also serves gluten-free bagels and vegan cream cheese.

Sandwiches served on everything bagels or wraps boast imaginative names, like The Dirty, a turkey sandwich with cheddar, veggies and bacon herb cream cheese. And for those with a sweet tooth, the shop makes dessert sandwiches with peanut butter, Nutella and banana on its cinnamon raisin bagel.

The Columbus location marks the company’s third brick-and-mortar store since opening its flagship store in North Olmsted in 2019. Cocky’s opened its location in The Flats last fall and operates a food truck in the Cleveland area.

Cocky’s Bagels will open at 1484 N. High St.