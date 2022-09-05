WESTERVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) — Westerville author Brieanna Wilkoff’s debut young adult novel, I’ll Be There for You, will be published this October.

Wilkoff believes wholeheartedly in the power of kindness, the importance of theatre, and the awesomeness of ’80s rock. I’ll Be There for You was inspired by her family’s commitment to kindness, including performing 100 kind acts in a single day, according to a release.

I’ll Be There for You follows 16-year-old Rae, who struggles to move on after the death of her father — a devoted fan of Bon Jovi and other ’80s rockers. At school, Rae meets Mac, a charmer who thinks any problem can be solved with a show tune. She welcomes their easy banter, teaming up with him for the school play and to perform random acts of kindness. But after Mac appears to be “Bad Medicine,” Rae must decide whether to retreat from the world to protect her already broken heart or push forward to build a future with pieces of the past and present.

The novel is set to be released on October 4.

Paperback and Kindle editions of the book are available for pre-order through Amazon and Barnes & Noble.

In conjunction with the launch of her novel, Wilkoff is organizing a kindness initiative aimed at inspiring 50,000 acts of kindness. To learn more, visit kindnessdominoeffect.com.