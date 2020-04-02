1  of  2
Ohio authorities capture man sought in triple fatal bar shooting

LIMA, Ohio (AP) — A man sought in a shooting at northwest Ohio bar that left three people dead has been captured.

Twenty-four-year-old Deontray Forrest, of Lima, was arrested without incident early Wednesday at an apartment in Cleveland by officers with the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force. He was being held in the Cuyahoga County Jail, and it’s not known if he’s retained an attorney.

Forrest faces three counts of homicide stemming from the Feb. 4 shootings at the Levels Lounge in Lima. Authorities have not disclosed a possible motive for the shooting, which remains under investigation. No other injuries were reported in the incident.

