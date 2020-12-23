Ohio Attorney General Yost issues statement in fatal shooting of man in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost issued a statement on the shooting death of a man by a Columbus police in north Columbus early Tuesday morning.

The statement reads:

“Every use of deadly force is serious, and the loss of life is an occasion for grief.

BCI will conduct a complete, independent and expert investigation – a search for the truth. We conduct more officer involved shooting investigations than any agency in the State of Ohio, and will pursue every lead without favoritism or regard to politics.

What we have now is an incomplete record. We must allow the record to be completed and the evidence to be gathered. Only the truth – the whole truth and nothing else – will result in justice.
Anyone with information pertaining to this case may call BCI at 855-BCI-OHIO (855-224-6446).”

Police were responding to a non-emergency call in the 1000 block of Oberlin Drive on the Northwest Side when they spotted a man in an open garage. The man approached the officer with a phone in his left hand. His right hand was not visible, according to police. The officer then fired.

Because the officer did not turn on his body camera until after the incident, only the last 60 seconds of video with no audio were preserved.

The body camera footage has yet to be released. Mayor Andrew Ginther said that would come after notification of next of kin and sharing the footage with them first.

