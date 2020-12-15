Ohio Attorney General warns of possible COVID-19 vaccine-related scams

Ohio

Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is cautioning against new phone scams.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost is warning Ohioans about COVID-19 vaccine-related scams that will likely pick up as distribution continues into 2021.

An example of this could look like a scammer who is impersonating a distributor, provider or local health department, claiming to need personal information like someone’s social security number to sign them up for vaccination.

Yost also warns of other scams that might claim to let you “skip to the front of the line” and get a vaccine earlier than others for an advanced payment.

The Ohio Attorney General’s Office recommends several tips to help consumers avoid potential virus and vaccine-related scams:

  • Verify any vaccine-related information with legitimate news reports by calling your family doctor, your local health department or the statewide Ohio Department of Health’s COVID-19 call center 1-833-427-5634
  • Look for some of the red flags of a scam, such as being asked to wire money or send a prepaid money card or gift card to a stranger
  • You likely will not need to pay anything out of pocket to get the vaccine
  • No one from a vaccine distribution site or health care payer, like a private insurance company, will call you asking for your Social Security number or your credit card or bank account information to sign you up to get the vaccine

Consumers who suspect they are being scammed should contact the Ohio Attorney General’s Office at www.OhioProtects.org or 1-800-282-0515

