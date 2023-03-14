COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost will lay out the next steps “toward accountability for Norfolk Southern” regarding the Feb. 3 train derailment in East Palestine.

Yost hosted a virtual news conference at 2 p.m. Tuesday.

Yost opened the conference with some statistics regarding the derailment as well as the company Norfolk Southern as a whole. The East Palestine train derailment released over 1 million gallons of hazardous chemicals. The Norfolk Southern accident rate is up 80% over the last 10 years.

“This derailment was completely avoidable,” Yost said, commenting that Norfolk Southern is prioritizing profit over safety.

WKBN will have live updates from the news conference. Check back here for updates on this developing story.