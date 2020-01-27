Ohio attorney general OKs next step of minimum wage issue

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) – Ohio’s attorney general has approved the next step of a proposal to amend the state constitution to raise the minimum wage.

The amendment calls for annual boosts in the minimum wage until it hits $13 an hour in 2025.

The current Ohio minimum wage is $8.55 an hour.

Attorney General David Yost on Monday said the initial petition contains a “fair and truthful” summary of the proposal. Yost also determined the petition’s 1,000 signatures were valid.

The proposed amendment goes next to the Ohio Ballot Board for further consideration. Backers hope to put the amendment on the November ballot.