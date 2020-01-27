Live Now
Trump’s defense team presents case against impeachment as Democrats demand Bolton testify

Ohio attorney general OKs next step of minimum wage issue

Ohio

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) – Ohio’s attorney general has approved the next step of a proposal to amend the state constitution to raise the minimum wage.

The amendment calls for annual boosts in the minimum wage until it hits $13 an hour in 2025.

The current Ohio minimum wage is $8.55 an hour.

Attorney General David Yost on Monday said the initial petition contains a “fair and truthful” summary of the proposal. Yost also determined the petition’s 1,000 signatures were valid.

The proposed amendment goes next to the Ohio Ballot Board for further consideration. Backers hope to put the amendment on the November ballot. 

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS