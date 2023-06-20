Taylor Swift performs during “The Eras Tour” on Friday, May 5, 2023, at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost has shared a warning for Taylor Swift fans ahead of her Cincinnati concert at the end of June.

Yost is reminding Swifties that scammers are looking to take advantage of fans.

“The nosebleed seats are over a thousand bucks, so be mindful when buying resale tickets,” Yost said. “If it sounds too good to be true it probably is.”

Concertgoers are advised to be skeptical of offers that are too good to be true. They should also use reputable third-party resale sites and be sure to research the seller’s reputation before providing any payment or personal information, according to Yost.

Additionally, he says to be wary of sellers who change their tune on specific forms of payment.

When using a mobile wallet or a peer-to-peer payment service such as Venmo or Zelle, it is important to understand the protections the service provides before making a transaction, according to Yost.

Finally, buyers should consider paying with a credit card, which offers greater protection against fraud through the ability to dispute charges.

Scams can be reported to the Ohio Attorney General’s Office here or by calling 800-282-0515.