Ohio Attorney General asking for help locating suspect in Pike County homicide

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost is asking for help locating the suspect in a Pike County homicide.
According to Yost, Jon-Eric Burggraf, 32, is wanted in connection to the death of 39-year-old Charles Michael Meadows Jr., whose body was found on Monday.
Burggraf, of Piketon, has an active felony warrant for possessing a weapon under disability. Law enforcement officials say he is considered armed and dangerous.
Burggraf is 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighs 175 pounds. He has red hair and green eyes.
BCI is advising anyone who sees Burggraf to call 911 immediately. Additional information regarding his whereabouts can be reported to the Pike County Sheriff's Office at 740-947-2111 or to BCI at 855-BCI-OHIO.
