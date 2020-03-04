Ohio Attorney General announces initiative to fight robocalls

Breaking News
by: NBC4i.com Staff

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Attorney General Dave Yost has announced a robocall enforcement initiative.

The initiative is a tool that allows consumers to report malicious robocalls to the Attorney General Office in Ohio.

Yost says he implemented the plan to give Ohioans a chance to fight back.

“Ohioans are tired of playing defense against annoying robocalls,” Yost said. “Now it’s Ohio’s turn to play offense – and we need your help, said Yost.

The initiative is a part of the Consumer Protect Section and is made up of attorneys and investigators experienced in the robocall industry according to the Yost.

YouMail, a robocall tracking service, reported that Ohioans received over 2 billion robocalls in 2019.

The Attorney General office says they’re teaming up with anti-robocall groups at the national level to take aggressive enforcement action and later seeking legislation to expand the state’s authority over these calls.

Yost asks Ohioans to report these calls by texting ‘ROBO’ to 888111.

