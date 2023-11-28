STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) – An Ohio graphic artist is being launched into the national spotlight by another Northeast Ohio native and NFL superstar.

“They sent me an email and the subhead was ‘celebrity partnership’ and I’m reading through it and I’m trying to process it and I’m texting my husband because he was out of town for work and I’m like, ‘you need to call me right now,’” said Megan Cash.

The young mother and Kent State University graduate works full-time at The J.M. Smucker Company and only draws after hours and on weekends when she’s “feeling creative.”

But she’s incredibly talented. Some of her greeting card designs are being sold at stores including Target and Pottery Barn.

“It’s just absolutely mind-blowing to me. No matter how many times it happens, I still get extremely excited when I see my stuff out there,” she said.

The largest selection of her work is available online. She has dozens of customizable items posted on Minted.com, which is where Philadelphia Eagles center and Cleveland Heights native Jason Kelce and his wife Kylie saw it.

They selected the vintage plaid creation for their personal holiday greeting cards and a photo shoot campaign with Minted.com.

“The Kelce family went on Minted and chose my card out of a thousand different designs,” said Cash. “They worked with them to change the color to match the Philadelphia Eagles green.”

Within 24 hours, the pictures, video and greeting card went viral internationally with entertainment and news reports on-air, in print and online.

“It’s just pure excitement,” said Cash. “I never thought it would get as big as it’s gotten in the last week and a half. It’s just crazy.”

Although Cash and her husband are Browns fans, she says they knew all about the Kelce brothers and she grew up near the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton.

“So it’s just really cool,” she said.

She’s humbled and grateful that they selected her design and liked her work. She said with a wry smile that she’s open to helping any other Kelce family members in the future, perhaps even wedding invitations.

“One of the first things I thought of is, Jason and Kylie will send this to Travis and then Taylor is going to see it and my name is on the back of their card. Maybe start the ball rolling,” she said.

That remains to be seen, but the plaid design is definitely becoming a fast seller with more than 1,100 already sold on Minted.com.

Will it change her life?

“I hope so,” she said with a big smile and a hearty laugh.