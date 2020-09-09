Ohio artist memorializes fallen Cleveland officers with drawings

Ron Moore, Jr., who has Parkinson's disease, completed both drawings in just 24 hours

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – An Austintown man with Parkinson’s disease is using his artistic gift to honor two fallen Cleveland police officers.

“I’ve always had a love and respect for law enforcement,” Ron Moore, Jr. said. “Every day, they put their lives on the line to protect their people, and when they’re shot, when they’re killed, when they pass away, it hits me because that’s one less person. Their families are affected, their communities are affected. It’s like any other tragedy I felt like I had to do something.”

Typically, it takes Moore between 20-30 hours to do a drawing.

He did both of these drawings in 24 hours.

“I had to do them when the symptoms of Parkinson’s were minimized,” Moore said. “Thank God they were pretty mild, so I was able to knock them out in a couple days.”

Thursday morning, he plans on delivering them personally to the Cleveland Police Department.

“We’re delivering these framed portraits for the families, and then I’ve ordered prints and I’ll ship the prints of each officer to the police department for the police department to display,” Moore said.

Detective James Skernivitz and an informant, Scott Dingess, were shot and killed on September 3. Officer Nicholas Sabo took his life shortly after.

“I started these the morning after,” Moore said.

The drawings are his way of showing his respect for officers and what they do.

“The families are grieving, the families are hurting, they deserve love, they deserve the community to wrap their arms around them and show them unequivocally the greatest love we can give to them,” Moore said.