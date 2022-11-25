Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Mike DeWine and the governor of Michigan have placed a friendly wager on Saturday’s game between The Ohio State University and That Team Up North.

Governor DeWine and Governor Gretchen Whitmer have placed friendly wagers, offering state-exclusive goodies and food, on what is commonly referred to as “The Game.”

“I am proud of and confident in our Buckeye football team again this year, and am I willing to put a little skin in The Game with another friendly wager showcasing great Ohio food. O-H!” said DeWine.

DeWine is wagering Buckeye Pizza from the OSU campus’ Adriatico’s, Stewart’s Root Beer which was founded in Mansfield in 1924, and the iconic Jumbo Cream Puffs from Schmidt’s Sausage Haus in Columbus.

“In the 118-year history of The Game, this weekend’s match-up might be the most consequential to date with two undefeated teams putting their seasons on the line,” said Whitmer.

Whitmer is wagering a Detroit-style gift package, including the famous Buddy’s pizza, a dessert from Good Cakes and Bakes, and a case of Vernor’s ginger ale.

On Saturday at noon, the Ohio State Buckeyes will host the Michigan Wolverines for the 118th rivalry game.