Ohio amends health orders; Fully vaccinated no longer need to wear masks

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) — Governor Mike DeWine announced Friday that the Ohio Department of Health will amend the state’s health orders to comply with updated CDC guidance through June 2, when they will be lifted.

The CDC’s latest guidance states that fully vaccinated people no longer need to wear masks, while those who have not been vaccinated should continue to wear a mask and socially distance.

“The CDC still recommends everyone wear masks when they are in a healthcare setting, when they are travelling on public transportation, including airplanes, and when they are in a business or employer that chooses to require masks. Our order will be amended to reflect these recommendations, as well.

The governor said that people who have not been vaccinated should continue to wear masks as recommended by the CDC.

“Businesses also have every right to continue to use masks and to require them for employees and customers. The experience in other states has been that some individuals may choose to wear masks, and many businesses, schools, hospitals, and other employers may choose to require masks in their buildings,” said DeWine.

DeWine encourages those who have not been vaccinated to do so before June 2. For more information about the vaccine in Ohio, click here.