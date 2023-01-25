DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Nalah Jackson, the woman accused of kidnapping five-month-old twin boys last month, was scheduled to be in federal court on Wednesday for a detention hearing.

However, she chose to waive that hearing and did not appear. Jackson is facing two federal charges of kidnapping of a minor.

On Monday, the 24-year-old appeared in Franklin County Municipal Court, where she was charged with two counts of kidnapping and several other lesser charges including driving while under suspension, reckless operation and failure to stop.

Jackson’s bond was set at $1.5 million dollars, and based on her prior conviction history, including one for child endangerment, she was ordered to stay away from all minors.

She remains in custody.