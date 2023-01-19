DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Columbus woman accused of kidnapping infant twins last December has been indicted on two federal charges of kidnapping of a minor.

A federal grand jury indicted Nalah Jackson, 24, on two counts of kidnapping of a minor on Jan. 19, according to United States Attorney Kenneth L. Parker.

According to the indictment, between Dec. 19, 2022, and Dec. 22, 2022, Jackson kidnapped two children in Columbus.

She is accused of leaving one of the twins at Dayton International Airport in Vandalia before taking the other twin across state lines to Indiana, where the child was eventually found abandoned in the parking lot of a Papa John’s restaurant in Indianapolis.

Jackson is currently in an Indianapolis jail after being convicted of spitting on a jail employee.

Inmate records indicate that she will be released Friday, but that is subject to change.

Once Jackson is released, she will be brought back to Ohio to face those kidnapping charges in Franklin County, each of which is punishable by at least 20 years to life in prison.