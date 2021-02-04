Ohio AG Yost reaches $24.7 million settlement over state’s opioid epidemic

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost said Thursday his office has agreed to a settlement with McKinsey & Co. that will pour more than $24 million into communities to help combat the devastating effects of an opioid epidemic that has ripped apart communities and families throughout the state.

The money is part of a $573 million national settlement encompassing 47 states, the District of Columbia and five U.S. territories that consulting firm McKinsey agreed to pay for its role in fueling the opioid crisis by promoting and profiting from it.

Under the settlement terms, Ohio will receive $20 million this year and $4.7 million spread over the next four years to help remediate the harm caused by the opioid epidemic.

“Twenty-four and a half million dollars won’t cure the opioid crisis, but it can be a start toward bringing treatment and services to people in need,” Yost said. “With consultation from Gov. DeWine, the plan is to lead by example and put the lion’s share of this money into the OneOhio Recovery Foundation so it can be put to work across Ohio.”

As part of the new settlement, McKinsey will prepare for public disclosure online tens of thousands of its internal documents detailing its work for Purdue Pharma and other opioid companies. McKinsey will also adopt a strict document retention plan, continue its investigation into allegations that two of its partners tried to destroy documents in response to investigations of Purdue Pharma, implement a strict ethics code that all partners must agree to each year, and stop advising companies on potentially dangerous Schedule II and III narcotics.