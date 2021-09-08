Ohio AG Yost cohosting national summit to combat robocalls

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) — To combat robocalls,, Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost and Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel are hosting the National Association of Attorneys General 2021 Robocall Virtual Summit.

The Sept. 8-9 virtual event includes attorneys general from across the country, according to a release. The first day is open to the public, the second is limited to government agencies.

“Robocallers are like a plague of locusts, except that these locusts use 21st-century technology to swarm through the international telecommunications landscape deceiving, scamming and defrauding thousands of our constituents every day,” Yost said. “By joining together with our colleagues across the country, we hope to eliminate their hives.”

The goals of the summit are to:

Share best practices

Identify successful lawsuits and other enforcement actions

Coordinate lawsuits and other enforcement actions

Establish links to share investigative information

Develop and lobby for legislation

