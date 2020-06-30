Ohio AG wants GM to repay $60M after it shut down car plant

LORDSTOWN, Ohio (AP) — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost says General Motors should repay $60 million in public incentives after it shut down an assembly plant near Youngstown.

At issue is an economic development agreement that gave GM millions in tax breaks in exchange for a promise to keep the Lordstown plant operating at least through 2027. GM closed the plant last year then decided to build a new electric battery cell factory in the same area, but with far fewer jobs.

The automaker has said it hopes the state will take into account its significant manufacturing presence in Ohio.

