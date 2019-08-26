Ohio AG urges stronger anti-robocall efforts from FCC

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) – The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) is being called upon by multiple states and states’ attorneys general, including Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost to implement stronger practices to crack down on robocalls and caller ID spoofing.

In the past week, 12 phone service providers agreed to adopt many practices as part of an initiative with the attorneys general.

“A popular concept in business is that the customer is always right,” Yost said. “Well the customers have spoken: It’s time to make this call-blocking technology free and accessible to everyone.”

In the comments to the FCC, the coalition of attorneys general say telecom providers should:

Offer free, automatic call-blocking services to all customers. The call-block services should be based on reasonable analytics and should not block important calls, including emergency alerts or automated calls that customers have signed up for, like medical reminders.

Monitor network traffic to identify patterns consistent with robocalls and take action to cut off the calls or notify law enforcement.

Implement STIR/SHAKEN caller ID call-authentication technology, which will help ensure that phone calls originate from secure, verified numbers, not spoofed sources. The coalition supports the FCC’s proposal to take regulatory action against telecom companies that do not comply with STIR/SHAKEN.

Develop caller ID authentication to prevent robocalls to landline telephones. This is particularly urgent because many victims of robocall scams are elderly or live in rural areas and primarily use landline technology.

Attorney general from all 50 states signed a comment letter to the FCC.

