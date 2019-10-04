Ohio AG unveils study aimed at preventing opioid addiction

(NBC) – Ohio’s Attorney General is paying for a study in hopes of finding another way to battle opioid addiction.

Republican Attorney General Dave Yost announced in Columbus Thursday that he’s drafting scientists to study genetic markers that may help identify people who are prone to addiction.

The study will take patient swabs collected in emergency rooms in Cincinnati and Columbus. No personal identifying information will be connected with those swabs.

Over the next 18 months, scientists will look to see if there is a genetic basis for who gets addicted and who doesn’t.

It’s believed this will be the biggest study of its kind on this issue.

“If we know somebody is going to go in for back surgery and we think they’re going to have to be on short term opioids – how do we predict up front who will be at risk? And maybe, those people, we do a little more counseling with or maybe we bring them in for closer follow-ups,” said Dr. Caroline Freiermuth of the University of Cincinnati.

