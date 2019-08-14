Ohio AG to help police identify marijuana

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Ohio Attorney General’s Office says it will provide Ohio police agencies grant funding to help them tell the difference between hemp and marijuana.

The program announced Tuesday by Attorney General Dave Yost will provide $50,000 in funding for law enforcement agencies to have large quantities of marijuana tested in accredited labs that have the capability to quantify THC.

“Just because the law changed, it doesn’t mean the bad guys get a ‘get of out of jail free’ card,” Yost said. “We are equipping law enforcement with the resources to do their jobs.”

Columbus City Attorney Zach Klein said last week that he will no longer prosecute misdemeanor marijuana possession cases. Klein said current drug testing technology is not able to tell the difference between hemp and marijuana in those cases.

Senate Bill 57 changed the definition of marijuana to exclude hemp. Hemp was defined as a cannabis plant containing less than .3% THC. This requires more analysis to determine THC content.

The Attorney General’s office is purchasing equipment and developing procedures to determine how much THC is in a cannabis plant.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.