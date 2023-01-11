DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost is continuing the fight against Dollar General in the case of alleged deceptive pricing.

Yost went to court to ask a Butler County Common Pleas judge to make Dollar General stop advertising a shelf price and then charge a different price upon checking out with the cashier, a release says.

In this case, Yost went as far as to file a temporary restraining order against the retailer. The attorney general pointed out the alleged violations of the Ohio Consumer Sales Practices Act and asked the judge for a preliminary injunction hearing to make Dollar General act as the case advances.

Yost said, “There’s a mountain of evidence showing that Dollar General simply doesn’t care to fix the issue – and that’s despite numerous consumer complaints, failed auditor inspections and our lawsuit. The bait-and-switch price games stop now.”

Franklin County Auditor Michael Stinziano made a change in December to force certain Dollar General locations to display stickers at the register saying prices on the shelves may not match the price at the register.

AG Yost filed a lawsuit against the corporation on November 1, 2022. Since filing the lawsuit, the Ohio AG’s office has received 116 complaints against the company.

If you want to file a report of suspected unfair business practices to the Ohio Attorney General’s Office, call 1 (800) 282-0515 or click here.