DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost has launched a tool in an effort to educate members of Ohio charity boards.

“CharitableU” is a training feature and resource of accountability for members of nonprofit organizations in Ohio to be fraud free. The training will consist of different webinars and resources on topics, such as board governance, recordkeeping and more.

Yost said, “Every time an Ohioan gives money to charity, he or she is performing an act of faith. We want to make sure that board members and charity leaders are faithful stewards of the money they receive.”

The Ohio Attorney General’s Office says that completion of “CharitableU” courses will be required for nonprofit organizations in Ohio that want to apply for grant funding from the attorney general’s office.

Once organizations complete the courses, they will be listed on the Charitable University website. Users will be sent a certificate upon completion, which expires in 3 years’ time because of the evolving and changing practices and laws.