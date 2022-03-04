COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) — Ohio’s attorney general is joining a lawsuit concerning parents who questioned local school boards about their child’s education and the federal government’s response.

Attorney General Davis Yost is joining 13 other states in the lawsuit that is looking to see if the federal government targeted those parents by ordering surveillance on those who spoke out about curriculum that they perceived as being divisive, including critical race theory.

The lawsuit is led by Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita who is asking the Biden Administration to respond to a Freedom of Information Act request filed on behalf of Indiana, Ohio and other states asking for federal officials’ communications preceding an Oct. 4 Department of Justice memo that called for the FBI surveillance of parents requesting opinions at school board meetings and other forums.

It further suggested that protests by parents across the nation were rising to the level of “domestic terrorism.”

“This administration needs to be transparent about its actions and release these records,” Yost said.

Other participating states in the lawsuit include Arizona, Arkansas, Georgia, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Missouri, Montana, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Texas and Utah.